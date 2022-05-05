Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

GBNH has been the topic of several research reports. Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.29. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

