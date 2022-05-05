Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro Acquires 10,000 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GHL opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

