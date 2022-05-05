Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($45.68) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GLJ opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.07. Grenke has a 52-week low of €20.98 ($22.08) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($42.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

