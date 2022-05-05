Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.
GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GO opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.19.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
