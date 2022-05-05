Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
