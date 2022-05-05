GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

