Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.60 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

