Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

NYSE GWRE opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

