Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

