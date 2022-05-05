Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

HBI opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

