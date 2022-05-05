Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

