Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

