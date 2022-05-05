Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.34.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Custom Development (HCDI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.