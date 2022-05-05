Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.