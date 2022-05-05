Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HRMY opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

