Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.