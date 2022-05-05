Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

