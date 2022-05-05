HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. Acquires 89,100 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $224.80 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.