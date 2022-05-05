HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 141.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

NYSE:HCI opened at $67.99 on Thursday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a P/E ratio of 242.83 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

