Head-To-Head Analysis: Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) & Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 3 15 1 2.89 Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus target price of $46.74, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $18.61, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tricon Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Invitation Homes pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 14.43% 3.29% 1.72% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitation Homes and Tricon Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 11.80 $261.42 million $0.50 77.50 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 8.61 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitation Homes.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Tricon Residential on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

