Head-To-Head Comparison: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.73 $4.34 million $0.22 34.32 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.68 $334.13 million $4.35 13.16

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 7.88% 20.18% 12.07% BE Semiconductor Industries 37.66% 51.55% 26.29%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

