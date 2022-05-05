Head-To-Head Contrast: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) versus iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SS&C Technologies and iSign Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 4 1 2.86 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $92.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 15.59% 20.99% 7.29% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and iSign Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.05 billion 3.35 $800.00 million $2.98 22.24 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 7.32 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iSign Solutions.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats iSign Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

