Head to Head Contrast: Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 1.82 -$62.74 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.77 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -13.60

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace N/A -42.71% -22.37% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Privia Health Group 0 0 12 0 3.00

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 253.23%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $39.09, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

