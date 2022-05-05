Head-To-Head Review: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) & IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.59 -$5.39 million $0.25 6.20 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.82 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -5.83

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90% Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDW Media and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDW Media beats Inuvo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

