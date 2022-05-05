Head to Head Review: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for New Gold and Quaterra Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.50% 3.14% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Quaterra Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.34 $140.60 million $0.17 8.65 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Gold beats Quaterra Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Quaterra Resources (Get Rating)

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.