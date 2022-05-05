Head to Head Survey: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -53.76% -50.16% -40.27% BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 1.39 -$5.32 million ($0.65) -2.58 BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.38 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

TRxADE HEALTH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIMI International Medical.

Risk & Volatility

TRxADE HEALTH has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

