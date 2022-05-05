Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

