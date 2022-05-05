Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

HEINY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Heineken from €104.50 ($110.00) to €105.60 ($111.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Heineken from €97.00 ($102.11) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

HEINY stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

