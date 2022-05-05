Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Helius Medical Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.39% and a negative net margin of 3,473.56%. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

