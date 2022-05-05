Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,298,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,934. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.