Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,830.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

HMTV stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

