Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

