Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.