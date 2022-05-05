Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

