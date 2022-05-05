Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

