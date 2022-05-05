Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

