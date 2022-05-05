Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

