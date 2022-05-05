Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several brokerages have commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 569,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 281,955 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.74%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.