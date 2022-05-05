Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.