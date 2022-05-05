Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.670-$0.730 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.67-0.73 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of HIMX opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

