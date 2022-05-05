Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 1,448.64%. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96. Histogen has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

