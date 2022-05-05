Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 1,448.64%. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96. Histogen has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Several brokerages recently commented on HSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Histogen Company Profile
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
