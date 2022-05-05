Histogen (HSTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 1,448.64%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Histogen stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

