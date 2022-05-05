Holley (HLLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLLY stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

