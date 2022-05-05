Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,040,000 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.