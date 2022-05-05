Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Chris P. Rader Buys 550 Shares

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) Director Chris P. Rader acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

