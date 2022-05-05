Home Point Capital (HMPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Home Point Capital to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMPT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.95. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HMPT. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

