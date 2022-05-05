HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSVF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 810 ($10.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

