Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Neutral by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

