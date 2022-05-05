Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HST opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after buying an additional 841,868 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,336,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,124 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

