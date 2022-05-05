Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.
Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.