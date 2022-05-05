Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.