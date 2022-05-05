Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.